Forte Capital Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Williams Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Datadog Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Forte Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Williams Inc, Airbnb Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Datadog Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forte Capital Llc . As of 2021Q2, Forte Capital Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORTE CAPITAL LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forte+capital+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORTE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,341 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 151,971 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,811 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 179,216 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 298,640 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.539200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $191.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1804.03%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 71,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 92,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.60%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.



