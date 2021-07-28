Old North State Trust, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Invesco Municipal Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: BTI, KBA, GOLD, NOBL, VRTX, CRSP, SLV, AES, BOTZ, SPLK, EBAY, EXC, TNL, QSR, MRVI, ACVA, NTRS, MXIM, MJ, MAS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Altria Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, BCE Inc, sells Invesco Municipal Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old North State Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Old North State Trust, LLC owns 351 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 309,681 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,140 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 69,445 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,604 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 64,764 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $46.17. The stock is now traded at around $45.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $202.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $120.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.91%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 182.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 482.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 142.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in BCE Inc by 454.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Canon Inc. The sale prices were between $22.63 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Old North State Trust, LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.