Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Xilinx Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Xilinx Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Spokane, WA, based Investment company Palouse Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Xilinx Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells General Dynamics Corp, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co, Prudential Financial Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palouse+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 92,613 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,978 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  3. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 122,642 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 98,417 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 74,153 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 181,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $194.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EnerSys (ENS)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 612.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 22,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 98,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Sold Out: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $38.31 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.18.

Sold Out: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palouse Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palouse Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider