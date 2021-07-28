Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Xilinx Inc, Sells General Dynamics Corp, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co

New Purchases: ERIC, XLNX, IBKR, BABA, BDX, VSH, UCTT, SCHG, ENS, SCHA,

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Xilinx Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells General Dynamics Corp, HP Inc, JM Smucker Co, Prudential Financial Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 92,613 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,978 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 122,642 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 98,417 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 74,153 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 181,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $194.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 612.85%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 22,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 98,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $38.31 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.18.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.