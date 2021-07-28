Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Uber Technologies Inc, General Electric Co, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: TROW,
- Added Positions: UBER, GE, T, INTC, PPL, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, MSFT, COST, TXN, WH, XOM, HIG, AIG, MA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,152 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,390 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,494 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,737 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,296 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Mount Vernon Associates Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.
