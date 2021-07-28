Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: VTI,

VTI, Added Positions: VTWO, BAC, PEP, VCSH, VWO,

VTWO, BAC, PEP, VCSH, VWO, Reduced Positions: VTV, NVDA,

VTV, NVDA, Sold Out: IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Bank of America Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunesis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunesis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 274,597 shares, 46.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,969 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 135,327 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 111,677 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.84%. The holding were 274,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 79.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 89.64%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.