Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: VTI,
- Added Positions: VTWO, BAC, PEP, VCSH, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, NVDA,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sunesis Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 274,597 shares, 46.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,969 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 135,327 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 111,677 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.84%. The holding were 274,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 79.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 89.64%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sunesis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
