Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, BAE Systems PLC, Facebook Inc, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: BAESY, VIAC, SONY, RVT, ACN, WMT, PAGP, BIF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, MSFT, FDX, DTE, EONGY, SSREY, DTEGY, LDOS, UNP, WMB,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, NEP, JPM, UNH, PXD, NRG, JNJ, MDT, VST, PHM, SYK, MPLX, HHC, LEN, ABT, BAC, CB, MMP, WY, NSRGY, TGP, CCS, MDLZ, AAPL, PNC, TFC, CSX, EPD, KO, NEE, TMO, CHTR, BX, TMUS, XRAY, KW, BUD, EMR, V, UL, BIP, NFG, CVS, EVA, T, SHW, GOOGL, PEAK, KMB, NVS, NGG, PG, CCK, COST, CL, BRK.B, BDX, MRK, CMRE, ET, WFC, KKR, DE, PSX,
- Sold Out: DHI, QCOM, RDS.A,
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,450,327 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,765,611 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 391,990 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,197,742 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 404,313 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 357,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.61%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3627.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 348.44%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 85,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: E.ON SE (EONGY)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in E.ON SE by 70.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
