Beach Investment Counsel Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, BAE Systems PLC, Facebook Inc, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beach Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, BAE Systems PLC, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, FedEx Corp, sells D.R. Horton Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q2, Beach Investment Counsel Inc owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
  1. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 1,450,327 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,765,611 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  3. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 391,990 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  4. Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) - 2,197,742 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 404,313 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
New Purchase: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.63 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 357,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $317.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.61%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3627.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 348.44%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 85,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $282.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: E.ON SE (EONGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in E.ON SE by 70.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.



