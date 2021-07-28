DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: PXD, BLDR, AMD, STC, BRP, BEP, DHIL, SHEN, JJSF, VRRM, CWST, FUN, EPD, FRPH, RADI, DVN, SAP, TSM, IBB, AB, ITUB, BRKS, CHKP, SMG, JKL, AIN, BBVA, BOH, CCJ, CAKE, ABEV, DISCA, FFIN, FMX, GGG, HDB, IBN, IDXX, LSTR, MMP, FIZZ, NGG, TLK, ROLL, THO, UNF, WDFC, CHY, AWI, DFS, JBT, PRI, YNDX, MPLX, YY, EVTC, CDW, VEEV, TMX, HLI, MGP, SITE, ALC, LESL, OGN, PDBC, REMX, RYT, XLB, XOP, PLD, ASML, AKAM, ALNY, DOX, ANSS, AZO, BMI, SAN, BZH, BLKB, BC, CBRE, CERN, CRL, CINF, CGNX, DXC, CNX, CPRT, EQT, FFIV, FICO, FMS, HAL, HOLX, INFO, ISRG, K, LAZ, LEN, MAS, NDSN, NTRS, PHG, PII, PGR, PEG, RPM, REGN, POOL, WPM, SWKS, SNN, SU, RIG, TYL, WRB, CMG, PTRS, ET, MSCI, VRSK, NXPI, GMAB, PSLV, HCA, APTV, VIPS, SPLK, WDAY, ALLE, RARE, CTLT, GDDY, SHOP, TRU, TDOC, TTD, YUMC, FND, ARGX, ZLAB, MDNA, PAGS, ROAD, YETI, CRWD, PTON, RXT, NUVB, ABNB, CONX, CLOV, LOTZ, CWB, ELD, FIVG, FXI, FXL, IAI, IBMJ, IBMK, IGE, INFL, IUSG, IVOL, IXN, IYG, SPLG, SPSB, SPTM, TLT, USMV, XES, XSOE,
- Added Positions: NOW, COG, CNNE, SONY, SLG, TJX, BLL, AQUA, BAM, DISH, WPF, HBI, LAMR, KMX, MKL, CFX, LILAK, MSFT, NEU, WBA, ETSY, BG, BP, JNJ, MCRI, SWCH, BRK.B, AMT, GOOGL, MDT, SEB, GTLS, BSV, PRGO, TTWO, MMM, ADSK, PM, LOB, KNSL, VOO, AMZN, CMCSA, CCI, UPS, TOWN, BUD, GOOG, ADBE, AAPL, TFC, CVX, DEO, D, ENB, MLM, MCD, NSC, TEL, V, FLOT, ACN, KO, DLR, LHX, NEM, QCOM, WSO, MELI, GLPI, OSW, DE, FNF, LOW, MA, BIP, APD, ALGN, AON, SCHW, NEE, HON, INTU, NKE, ORLY, MAG, AMTX, FB, VIG, ABT, STZ, HD, MRK, MCO, UNP, DIS, AVGO, FLT, BKI, CHWY, GVI, RSP, SCHM, SCHO, SPY, VCSH, VYM, BCE, BHP, BMY, BTI, CM, DUK, XOM, GILD, ILMN, LYV, PFE, RIO, UL, VZ, VOD, RDS.B, VFF, ABBV, HLT, BIV, IEI, JKE, SHY, SLV, VWO, AEP, ADI, BLK, CNI, FIS, INGR, CMI, EW, GIS, GS, HSIC, HBAN, IBM, TT, JKHY, KMB, LMT, MRVL, PPL, PTC, PEP, LIN, RLI, CRM, SO, TRP, USB, WMB, IAF, LULU, GNRC, KKR, OMF, DKNG, EZM, IEF, IEFA, IWR, SCHR, SCZ, SLY, VBR, VCIT, VOE, VONG, VTV, VUG, XLU, CB, AES, ATVI, AFL, ALL, MO, AMP, NLY, AMAT, ARCC, ARCB, ADP, GOLD, BA, BSX, VIAC, CMS, CSL, LUMN, CHD, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CSGP, CBSH, ED, GLW, DXCM, DLTR, EOG, EMN, ECL, LLY, EMR, EFX, ELS, EL, EXC, FNB, FAST, FDX, FCBC, FISV, GPC, GSK, HR, HSY, INTC, ICE, IP, JBHT, J, JCI, KLAC, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LNC, MTB, MGM, MAR, MMC, MXIM, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MCY, MET, MCHP, TIGO, MSON, MS, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, SEEL, ES, NOC, NVS, ON, OHI, OKE, PNC, PH, PENN, PSEC, O, RF, ROL, RCL, RDS.A, SSB, SAFT, SLB, SPG, SWK, SYK, SYY, TFX, TXN, TMO, TTE, TSCO, TG, TREX, AUB, URI, RTX, VTR, WPC, GWW, WMT, WM, WTM, WEC, ZBH, EBAY, CBIO, RFI, CEF, DNP, NPV, NVG, UTF, CSQ, MLCO, BR, TFII, OCSL, DG, LYB, GM, KMI, FBHS, PSX, LDP, ZTS, BIT, FPF, MBII, RNG, BURL, TWTR, AAL, ANET, LTRPA, KEYS, QSR, SHAK, PYPL, RUN, PLNT, PFGC, PSTG, SQ, TWLO, HWM, SPOT, ELAN, PINS, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, BIPC, BEPC, PLTR, AGG, AMLP, ARKK, BIL, BND, CACG, DBC, DES, DGRO, DGS, DIA, DVY, DWLD, EFG, EFV, EMB, FPE, FTSL, FV, GDX, GLD, GOVT, HYLB, ICLN, IDV, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IJR, ITB, ITM, IUSB, IVE, IVW, IWS, IYE, IYJ, IYK, IYR, IYT, JKI, JKK, LMBS, MINT, MOAT, OUSA, PFF, RPG, RPV, SDY, SHV, SPLV, STIP, TIP, VFH, VHT, VNLA, VNQ, VO, VTI, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, TSN, BABA, UBER, LBRDK, COF, VRTX, MU, TMUS, DAL, DHR, FSM, XYL, PPLT, CCL, T, UNH, WPRT, CSX, IGSB, ALB, AMGN, BPYU, UVV, VFC, BRK.A, MPC, CGC, QQQ, AXP, BPT, BAC, BK, BDX, BF.B, CBRL, CVS, CME, CL, NNN, CAG, COP, COST, DHI, DOV, DD, EA, FR, F, FCX, GE, HPQ, IFF, IONS, SJM, MDLZ, KR, SR, NKTR, NFLX, NUE, ORCL, PPG, PAAS, NTR, BKNG, PSA, RY, LUV, TRV, RGR, SUI, SKT, TGT, TU, UDR, WW, WFC, WY, XEL, YUM, RMT, NUV, MCI, NIM, UTG, ESXB, FSLR, AWK, ROIC, NBSE, KDP, XXII, TSLA, HII, MOS, PFLT, ENPH, EIGR, SABR, SYF, SEDG, BLD, KHC, NTLA, VVV, BTAI, UTZ, MRNA, DOW, WPF.U, TSHA, AVAN, GNOG, ARKG, ARKW, BKLN, BNDX, BOND, BOTZ, BSCL, DLS, EES, EFA, ESGU, FDL, FEZ, FTSM, GDXJ, HEDJ, HYG, IAT, IJK, IWD, IWM, IYC, IYF, IYH, IYW, IYZ, LQD, MBB, MUB, PZA, RODM, SCHF, TFI, TOTL, VBK, VDC, VGK, VOT, VSS, VV, VYMI, XLE,
- Sold Out: MSOS, MTUM, IWN, AMRN, ATUS, EWN, EWT, EWY, IYY, JKH, XHB, TBIO, IEZ, KRE, NEAR, AAXJ, SOXX, CYCN, NOVN, BLPH, CRBP, LBRDA, QIWI, BKU, DISCK, SIRI, PRAA, NOK, HRL, HOG, GT, GNW, DSX,
For the details of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davenport+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,902,169 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 307,337 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,274,979 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 985,178 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,399,908 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 333,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,236,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 439,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 421,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 661,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 447,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 3610.24%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 109,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 1998.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,430,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,992,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,685,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 414.57%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 683,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,606,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.79.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of DAVENPORT & Co LLC. Also check out:
1. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVENPORT & Co LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment