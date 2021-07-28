Logo
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys ServiceNow Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company DAVENPORT & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Builders FirstSource Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Tyson Foods Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Uber Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAVENPORT & Co LLC. As of 2021Q2, DAVENPORT & Co LLC owns 907 stocks with a total value of $13 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davenport+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVENPORT & Co LLC
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,902,169 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  2. Markel Corp (MKL) - 307,337 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,274,979 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 985,178 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,399,908 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 333,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,236,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 439,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 421,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 661,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 447,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 3610.24%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 109,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 1998.78%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.948100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,430,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,992,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,685,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 414.57%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 683,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,606,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $104.79.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVENPORT & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVENPORT & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVENPORT & Co LLC keeps buying
