Karpas Strategies Llc Buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Organon, Sells Travel+Leisure Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Organon, Devon Energy Corp, General Dynamics Corp, sells Travel+Leisure Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q2, Karpas Strategies Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 459,920 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,035 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,095 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 206,781 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,053 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.472500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.