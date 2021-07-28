Karpas Strategies Llc Buys General Motors Co, Travel+Leisure Co, Organon, Sells Travel+Leisure Co

- New Purchases: GM, TNL, OGN, DVN, GD, MS, SEE, BBU,
- Added Positions: C, NLY, LUMN, CMCSA, PFE, LBTYK,
- Reduced Positions: MPLX, KMI, BRK.B, PFF, AAPL, ESGR, BEP, WM, PG, SU, WH, ABBV, HHC, T, JOE, VTRS, LMT, GE, BK, ANAT, UDR, H, NWSA,
- Sold Out: WD5A,
These are the top 5 holdings of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 459,920 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,035 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 191,095 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 206,781 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,053 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $196.472500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.
