Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klaas+financial+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 732,661 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,100,659 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
  3. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,095,816 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 202,279 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  5. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 502,911 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 449,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia (IBCE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.25 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.786600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 100,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 286.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.994500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 318.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.784900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 317.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1213.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1197.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC.

