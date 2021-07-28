Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ET

New Purchases: REET, IBCE, IBHB, IBHD, NUSC, OGN, IBMJ, IBMK, QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 732,661 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,100,659 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,095,816 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 202,279 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 502,911 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 449,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.299600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.25 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $24.786600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 100,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 286.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.994500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 318.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.784900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 317.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1213.47%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1197.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.