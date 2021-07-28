Planning Directions Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: SCHP, BIV, VTV, BRK.B, WMT, VGT, KO,

SCHP, BIV, VTV, BRK.B, WMT, VGT, KO, Added Positions: VIG, BSV, IYJ, AMZN, AAPL, VOT, SCHD, JKI, XLP, EFAV, TSLA, MSFT, PEP, MCD, PG, DIS, VBK, VBR, LOW, MA, VCIT, PFE, VPU, NKE, XMLV,

VIG, BSV, IYJ, AMZN, AAPL, VOT, SCHD, JKI, XLP, EFAV, TSLA, MSFT, PEP, MCD, PG, DIS, VBK, VBR, LOW, MA, VCIT, PFE, VPU, NKE, XMLV, Reduced Positions: VGIT, MGV, VB, USMV, ACWV, FVD, VGSH, IJR, IUSG, XOM, VUG, VHT, CFA, XAR, IYH, IVV, VOO, MGK, SCHA, VOE, BA, IYC, ITOT, IJH, VO, VWO,

VGIT, MGV, VB, USMV, ACWV, FVD, VGSH, IJR, IUSG, XOM, VUG, VHT, CFA, XAR, IYH, IVV, VOO, MGK, SCHA, VOE, BA, IYC, ITOT, IJH, VO, VWO, Sold Out: ITA, EXC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Directions Inc. As of 2021Q2, Planning Directions Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+directions+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 427,496 shares, 26.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 68,286 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.17% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 112,827 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 79,916 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,343 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.955100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $410.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3627.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in by 180.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $645.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.