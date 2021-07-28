Logo
Planning Directions Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Planning Directions Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Directions Inc. As of 2021Q2, Planning Directions Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+directions+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 427,496 shares, 26.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 68,286 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.17%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 112,827 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 79,916 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,343 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.955100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Planning Directions Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $410.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3627.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in by 180.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Planning Directions Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $645.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Planning Directions Inc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC.

1. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC keeps buying
