Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co, Materion Corp, Sells Dr. Lal PathLabs, Tata Elxsi, Amgen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co, Materion Corp, Sells Dr. Lal PathLabs, Tata Elxsi, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co, Materion Corp, Ballys Corp, Housing Development Finance Corp, sells Dr. Lal PathLabs, Tata Elxsi, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 232 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stanley-laman+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 114,048 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,936 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,846 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  4. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 24,868 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,165 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
New Purchase: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd (PANHF)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (PNDFF)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $0.6, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.585165. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (500010)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $2377.25 and $2619.45, with an estimated average price of $2504.33. The stock is now traded at around $2434.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petronet LNG Ltd (532522)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Petronet LNG Ltd by 127.54%. The purchase prices were between $215.15 and $249.3, with an estimated average price of $234.31. The stock is now traded at around $216.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 726,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tech Mahindra Ltd (532755)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $950.4 and $1104.8, with an estimated average price of $1013.28. The stock is now traded at around $1122.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weichai Power Co Ltd (WEICF)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.05 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.32. The stock is now traded at around $2.234000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Info Edge (India) Ltd (532777)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $4255.85 and $5019.9, with an estimated average price of $4670. The stock is now traded at around $5179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (539524)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. The sale prices were between $2707.45 and $3338.7, with an estimated average price of $2961.12.

Sold Out: Tata Elxsi Ltd (500408)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tata Elxsi Ltd. The sale prices were between $2693.4 and $4296.75, with an estimated average price of $3477.24.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Koh Young Technology Inc (098460)

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $23000 and $29550, with an estimated average price of $25534.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider