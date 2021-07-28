Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. Buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co, Materion Corp, Sells Dr. Lal PathLabs, Tata Elxsi, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: UCTT, PANHF, MTRN, BALY, PNDFF, DOCU, CRWD, APPS, OKTA, PLAN, INTC, VTI, DNN,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co, Materion Corp, Ballys Corp, Housing Development Finance Corp, sells Dr. Lal PathLabs, Tata Elxsi, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. owns 232 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 114,048 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 61,936 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 26,846 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 24,868 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,165 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 39,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ping An Healthcare And Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. The purchase prices were between $0.6 and $0.6, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.585165. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $2377.25 and $2619.45, with an estimated average price of $2504.33. The stock is now traded at around $2434.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Petronet LNG Ltd by 127.54%. The purchase prices were between $215.15 and $249.3, with an estimated average price of $234.31. The stock is now traded at around $216.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 726,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Tech Mahindra Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $950.4 and $1104.8, with an estimated average price of $1013.28. The stock is now traded at around $1122.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.05 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.32. The stock is now traded at around $2.234000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $4255.85 and $5019.9, with an estimated average price of $4670. The stock is now traded at around $5179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. The sale prices were between $2707.45 and $3338.7, with an estimated average price of $2961.12.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tata Elxsi Ltd. The sale prices were between $2693.4 and $4296.75, with an estimated average price of $3477.24.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $23000 and $29550, with an estimated average price of $25534.4.