Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

VIAC, KOF, ANTM, AA, COP, MMM, XPEV, CRWD, RIO, WHR, ELP, EUFN, BYND, AWF, AMD, XHB, DOCU, WGO, THO, PBR, SCHB, ING, PTR, F, ELOX, SCHD, ORI, DOW, MXI, SSL, AIV, KBH, IP, FCX, EDIV, CX, VIG, TV, NMR, EOLS, LPL, BCS, SVM, Added Positions: MGM, SLV, GLD, LULU, NFLX, MS, AMZN, EBAY, C, SBSW, BA, PLTR, PFE, BP, MA, BAC, PSEC, AOD, CAT, BIIB, BIDU, URI, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, SCHV, NVDA, GOOGL, ROKU, TRTN, DVYE,

TLT, LYG, PFF, QCOM, GILD, GGN, PPLT, UPS, COST, MRK, T, MCD, SDIV, PG, CSCO, MU, NLY, FE, LMT, LTPZ, MSFT, BMY, GOGL, DELL, TSLA, BABA, DIS, PMM, ARWR, PRU, SCHX, V, LKNCY, HD, JNJ, NKE, DEM, APH, Sold Out: EIX, XBI, GDX, GMLP, SIL, FINX, AGPPF, AMRC, TGP, KRE, MSGE, LIT, AMAT, SO, GSL, LPG, KGC, CMRX, CMRE, MSD, SB, RIG, DLNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Anthem Inc, iShares Silver Trust, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF, Edison International, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owns 148 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,518 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,591 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,250 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,003 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,623 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $379.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 434.84%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 210.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $393.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $520.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88.