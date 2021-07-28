Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Anthem Inc, iShares Silver Trust, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF, Edison International, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owns 148 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vanguard+capital+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,518 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,591 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,250 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,003 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,623 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $379.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 434.84%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 210.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $393.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $520.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: (GMLP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider