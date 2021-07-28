Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys MGM Resorts International, ViacomCBS Inc, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: VIAC, KOF, ANTM, AA, COP, MMM, XPEV, CRWD, RIO, WHR, ELP, EUFN, BYND, AWF, AMD, XHB, DOCU, WGO, THO, PBR, SCHB, ING, PTR, F, ELOX, SCHD, ORI, DOW, MXI, SSL, AIV, KBH, IP, FCX, EDIV, CX, VIG, TV, NMR, EOLS, LPL, BCS, SVM,
- Added Positions: MGM, SLV, GLD, LULU, NFLX, MS, AMZN, EBAY, C, SBSW, BA, PLTR, PFE, BP, MA, BAC, PSEC, AOD, CAT, BIIB, BIDU, URI, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, SCHV, NVDA, GOOGL, ROKU, TRTN, DVYE,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, LYG, PFF, QCOM, GILD, GGN, PPLT, UPS, COST, MRK, T, MCD, SDIV, PG, CSCO, MU, NLY, FE, LMT, LTPZ, MSFT, BMY, GOGL, DELL, TSLA, BABA, DIS, PMM, ARWR, PRU, SCHX, V, LKNCY, HD, JNJ, NKE, DEM, APH,
- Sold Out: EIX, XBI, GDX, GMLP, SIL, FINX, AGPPF, AMRC, TGP, KRE, MSGE, LIT, AMAT, SO, GSL, LPG, KGC, CMRX, CMRE, MSD, SB, RIG, DLNG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,518 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,591 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,250 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,003 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,623 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $379.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 434.84%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 29,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 210.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 156.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $393.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $520.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: (GMLP)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.49 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $3.51.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75.Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88.
