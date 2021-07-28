Gagnon Advisors, LLC Buys Yext Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Opsens Inc, Sells , CareDx Inc, Qumu Corp

New Purchases: OPSSF,

OPSSF, Added Positions: YEXT, LL, PCRX, APEN, SCWX,

YEXT, LL, PCRX, APEN, SCWX, Reduced Positions: CDNA, AMRC, CELC,

CDNA, AMRC, CELC, Sold Out: GFN, QUMU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Yext Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Opsens Inc, sells , CareDx Inc, Qumu Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gagnon Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gagnon Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gagnon+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 253,990 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.36% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 341,620 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.74% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 123,843 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 73,878 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 430,821 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Opsens Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 978,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 651,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 409,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.

Gagnon Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qumu Corp. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $4.97.