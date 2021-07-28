Logo
Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total International Stock, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hood River, OR, based Investment company Northside Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, BCE Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total International Stock, Starbucks Corp, Accenture PLC, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northside Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Northside Capital Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northside Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northside+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northside Capital Management, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 281,593 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  2. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 646,071 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 245,448 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  4. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 421,717 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 151,453 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $477.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northside Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Northside Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northside Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northside Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northside Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
