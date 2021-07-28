Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Roblox Corp, Affirm Holdings Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total International Stock, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: RBLX, AFRM, UPS, BCE, TECH, MDB,
- Added Positions: FB,
- Reduced Positions: TXN, ACN, JPM, AAPL, ABT, BAC, BMY, GILD, MRK, VDE,
- Sold Out: IAU, VXUS, SBUX, TFC, ES, TME,
These are the top 5 holdings of Northside Capital Management, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 281,593 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 646,071 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 245,448 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 421,717 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 151,453 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $477.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.
