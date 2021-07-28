Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Buys Honda Motor Co, Gap Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Sells Aptiv PLC, Medtronic PLC, Fortinet Inc

New Purchases: HMC, TXG, EQNR, SAN, BCS, MRVL, DPSGY, COUR, DWAHY, POAHY, FSUGY, LOGI, SKM, SSL, UMC, TX, STLA, MGY, NTLA, TLS, CHK, KT, OGN, ALXO, LSCC, TRGP, GRUB, NVST, ACRS, VCEL, CLDX, SLQT, PGNY, PACK, S, S, ORGO, TC50, JYNT, CARA, ENV, EFC, RILY, AMEH, TWO, UTL, TBBK, DDS,

HMC, TXG, EQNR, SAN, BCS, MRVL, DPSGY, COUR, DWAHY, POAHY, FSUGY, LOGI, SKM, SSL, UMC, TX, STLA, MGY, NTLA, TLS, CHK, KT, OGN, ALXO, LSCC, TRGP, GRUB, NVST, ACRS, VCEL, CLDX, SLQT, PGNY, PACK, S, S, ORGO, TC50, JYNT, CARA, ENV, EFC, RILY, AMEH, TWO, UTL, TBBK, DDS, Added Positions: GPS, HZNP, IVZ, DRI, HD, FITB, WHR, HBI, VALE, URI, QCOM, GWW, RDS.A, AKAM, MSCI, F, J, FTV, OZK, NTAP, DVA, DUK, MAS, TTE, DE, OTEX, PH, SGEN, COP, REPYY, XLNX, SPLK, NGLOY, CERN, KB, CPRI, IR, SNOW, AME, BIDU, ITUB, FIS, TSM, NXPI, PSX, ABBV, DNLI, DNB, LMND, ABNB, AFRM, AKR, PDCE, ROST, CRM, STLD, TER, CGEMY, MRTX, PEB, NOW, SYNH, OLLI, AXP, AZPN, CRI, CYTK, FDX, HON, HBAN, IIVI, JCOM, KNBWY, TGTX, MCK, MIDD, ORCL, TJX, TGT, VRTX, VVI, DIS, LUKOY, FSLR, G, ICLR, IRT, W, CABO, LITE, KURA, RETA, TTD, BAND, CDLX, EPRT, KOD, CVET, NET, SANA, DDD, ALE, AMSF, RAMP, ADS, ARNA, BJRI, BLDR, CACI, CHKP, CRUS, CONN, DCOM, UFS, EPC, BUSE, FLS, FMS, GNW, GT, GGG, HFC, IDCC, KNX, ADRNY, MTB, MBT, MOH, NBIX, NUVA, OMI, OI, SLG, XPO, SBNY, STE, TDY, TPX, GL, UCTT, X, VGR, XRX, DEI, MDGL, JAZZ, ARR, FJTSY, APPS, IOVA, ZG, SXC, AMKBY, ZNGA, REGI, SSTK, SAGE, GWB, AVNS, JRVR, KALV, PFGC, FLGT, IIPR, ICHR, CVNA, APLS, AHCO, ALLK, TCRR, PINS, KRTX, GAN, FOUR, VRM, VNT,

APTV, MDT, FTNT, AMAT, RHI, PWR, BIIB, SYF, CTXS, PM, BKNG, PGR, DG, MA, MET, AAPL, ITW, YNDX, ELAN, COHR, INTC, ULTA, AGCO, CF, FFIV, NEE, TTNDY, CNI, TEL, KEYS, AZO, MGA, MS, OSK, TRMB, EDU, ITOCY, VIPS, Y, AMZN, BMO, INFY, JCI, LKQ, LEN, IX, UNH, ASHTY, ZTO, MSGE, BSX, DHI, FORM, HPQ, NVDA, PVH, TSCO, TOELY, ADUS, FBHS, FANG, IQV, AMED, AMP, CX, CRL, DECK, TT, ISRG, LNVGY, MKSI, PPG, PTC, PENN, MODV, RPT, RNR, SLM, SWKS, AXON, WFC, WDC, WWW, EBAY, TDC, KAR, CHTR, TSLA, FRC, WDAY, CDW, COMM, CZR, TBK, SHOP, UA, TWLO, JBGS, ROKU, YETI, ZM, UHAL, ACLS, BAX, COG, ELY, CAR, CHDN, CLH, EQC, EHC, MLHR, SVC, KSS, LHCG, LAD, LPX, MKTX, MPWR, ASGN, PKG, PATK, PRFT, STL, POOL, SLAB, STRA, SYNA, TTEK, TMO, THO, TREX, VFC, WSO, WST, WSM, CROX, ORN, IRDM, AHEXY, RANJY, GNRC, RCM, PARR, ENPH, BCC, PTCT, CHGG, NMIH, FRPT, NSA, BLD, NVCR, NGVT, KNSL, SMPL, VRRM, FND, SGH, APPN, BH.A, IAA, RAPT, BRBR, DYN, Sold Out: YY, ATH, TMX, CCXI, STX, SIEGY, CAOVY, MT, NMR, AJINY, TTDKY, QTS, OPYGY, EB, YEXT, VAR, PRSP, FIVN, PDM, GRUB, MIK, NTRA, BHVN, SPT, WDR, CTB, CUB, FLIR, CLGX, HMSY, EGOV, NVAX, TCF, GLUU, AIV, OLO, TIL, DSGN, ACTC, CMD, NKTX, GTX, APVO, KPTI, CATM, DHX, TRST, CKH, PLUG, MTSC, LXU, AEGN, GPK,

Investment company Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Current Portfolio ) buys Honda Motor Co, Gap Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Invesco, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Medtronic PLC, Fortinet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck. As of 2021Q2, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck owns 1758 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,369,919 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 94,915 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,373,148 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 516,901 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 62,819 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,052,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $187.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 69,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 506,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,422,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 984,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 130,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Gap Inc by 4322.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 674,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 567.55%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 280,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 1392.96%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 218,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 2931.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 798,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 3831.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,026,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $12.22.