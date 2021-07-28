Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: MUB, FLOT, AAPL, BA, RPG, FB, BRK.B, BAC, BRK.A, SRG, HON, DIS, T, XOM, KO, BX, SPGI, UNH, AEP, CRM, PG, IBM, CSX, IBMJ, QQQ, ADBE, JOB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 218,438 shares, 32.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 120,319 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 201,168 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 205,063 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 125,579 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 125,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.784900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 87,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.