Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Single Point Partners, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Single Point Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Single Point Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Single Point Partners, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Single Point Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/single+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Single Point Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 218,438 shares, 32.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 120,319 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 201,168 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 205,063 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 125,579 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 125,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.784900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 87,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Single Point Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $374.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Single Point Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Single Point Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Single Point Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Single Point Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Single Point Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Single Point Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Single Point Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider