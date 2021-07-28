OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Weingarten Realty Investors, M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc

- New Purchases: WRI, MTB, VER, ATH, VCIT, ALUS, CCL, XLNX, TREB, FBC, ENFA, BPYU, IACB, IUSB, CWEN, EEM, FPAC, FPAC, AWP, SLV, SRNG, SWBK, XPOA, PSLV, IGAC, ESSC, YAC, VIH, ADX, VACQ, ONB, FCAC, AUS, CVII, DCRN, SVFA, FUSE, SVOK, RMGB, WARR, CCV, CADE, THMA, TMKR, ISD, STPC, AGAC, ETV, HCCC, MSAC, CENH, HAAC, LIII, MAAC, CAHC, BIT,
- Added Positions: GSAH, CCAC, LTRPA,
- Reduced Positions: PHYS, BND, RIOT, PAA, NVTA, DISCK, CIT, GER, NML, MIE, THW, DEH, SOAC, IPOF,
- Sold Out: GOOG, APO, NBLX, TCF, UA, IGIB, CEF, USHY, FOXA, QELL, SVAC, PRPB, VGAC, IEMG, SNPR, THBR, FTOC, DM, IGR, BTWN, FIII, GIK, PBR.A,
For the details of OTA Financial Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ota+financial+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OTA Financial Group L.P.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 630,593 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 630,593 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 165,900 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 63,077 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49%
- Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 147,319 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 147,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 25,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 71,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 29,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 20,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 179,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 282.15%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 263,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.920200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 156,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 85.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 125,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: (NBLX)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of OTA Financial Group L.P.. Also check out:
1. OTA Financial Group L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OTA Financial Group L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OTA Financial Group L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OTA Financial Group L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment