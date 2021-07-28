OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Weingarten Realty Investors, M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc

New Purchases: WRI, MTB, VER, ATH, VCIT, ALUS, CCL, XLNX, TREB, FBC, ENFA, BPYU, IACB, IUSB, CWEN, EEM, FPAC, FPAC, AWP, SLV, SRNG, SWBK, XPOA, PSLV, IGAC, ESSC, YAC, VIH, ADX, VACQ, ONB, FCAC, AUS, CVII, DCRN, SVFA, FUSE, SVOK, RMGB, WARR, CCV, CADE, THMA, TMKR, ISD, STPC, AGAC, ETV, HCCC, MSAC, CENH, HAAC, LIII, MAAC, CAHC, BIT,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weingarten Realty Investors, M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Athene Holding, sells Alphabet Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Apollo Global Management Inc, , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OTA Financial Group L.P.. As of 2021Q2, OTA Financial Group L.P. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 630,593 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 630,593 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) - 165,900 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 63,077 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 147,319 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 147,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 25,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 71,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 29,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 20,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 179,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 282.15%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 263,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.920200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 156,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 85.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 125,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.