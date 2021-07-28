Truadvice, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TLT, VOO, XSOE, VTIP, IXG, GLD, IYW, FALN, QQQ, IJH, IWM, TIP, TLH, SPLV, FEU, IWP, F, VGIT, SCHP, PNC, VGSH, SCZ, FDN, SPTL, AGG, SUB, VYM, UNH, MCD, SPYG, TRI, EMR, JKHY, SBUX, KEY, SPYV, C, VGLT, BRK.B, AMT, WDIV, AFL, SCHM, MMM, FGD, IGIB, DIV, DOW,
- Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, LDUR, EFG, EFV, IWY, VEA, FMAY, IWX, SPLG, VMBS, BNDX, IXN, USIG, MBB, BSV, VWO, IUSB, IWS, VLUE, MSFT, VNQ, VUG, AGGY, IEMG, BLV, BIV, VTV, AMZN, DLS, IJR, VTWO, SPY, V, NVDA, SCHA, AAPL, PDBC, ADBE, GOOGL, NSC, IXUS, SPSM, XLE, KO, EPS, VB, AON, FB, JETS, BLK, PEP, IYE, MUB, XOM, JNJ, LMT, BND, EMLP, SPDW, SRVR, VTEB, PLD, AMGN, BAC, BMY, CAT, CSCO, INTC, MAR, MDT, MET, PFE, DIS, FBHS, XOP, ABT, CVS, CCL, CVX, DE, NEE, HPQ, HD, JPM, RCL, TXN, WMT, PM, H, ABBV, NCLH, DTD, T, BK, BA, CDNS, CE, CMCSA, MGM, MRK, MCHP, PAYX, PG, PRU, SO, WYNN, TSLA, GOOG, PYPL, WH, GWX, ATVI, AXP, AJG, KMB, MDLZ, ES, PXD, TSN, USB, ZBH, TMUS, DFS, QRVO, ARKW,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, FIXD, FMHI, FUMB, MA, SPEM, IGSB, LMBS, APD, BBY, AVTR, KDP, AVY, IEFA, SPIP, SPMD, SRLN, TFC, WBA, NUE, MS, IPG, LRCX, XAR, BWA, COP, CCI, DECK, DOV, TEL, EBND, CIBR, ZBRA, CDW, HZNP,
- Sold Out: MTUM, IHI, FTEC, USMV, IGLB, FMB, HYLS, JNK, GS, VPL, CMBS, VTI, FTSL, PSX, SPIB, DELL, FPE, FEM, LQD, LVS, QCOM, KMI, AMCR,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 390,300 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,710 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 108,676 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 139,122 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.88%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,240 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24%
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 40,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 80,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.497200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 55,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 139,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 26,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 921.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 41,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 72,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 162,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 357.62%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81.Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67.
