Truadvice, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Truadvice, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truadvice, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Truadvice, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truadvice, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truadvice%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truadvice, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 390,300 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,710 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 108,676 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 139,122 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.88%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,240 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 40,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 80,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.497200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 55,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 32,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 139,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 26,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 921.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 41,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 72,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 162,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 357.62%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $157.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truadvice, LLC. Also check out:

1. Truadvice, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Truadvice, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Truadvice, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Truadvice, LLC keeps buying
