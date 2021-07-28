Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, NVR Inc, Sells Genuine Parts Co, VSE Corp

- New Purchases: NVR, TPL, CMCSA, TT, SUB, PYPL,
- Added Positions: CTSH, CNI, TJX, GNTX, PEP, FB, REGN, CHKP, ROST, JNJ, AAPL, SEIC, MA, BOH, RTX, BND, SCHR, AMZN, VTEB, SCHM, SCHO,
- Reduced Positions: GPC, VSEC, PAYX, AGG, UPS, BIIB, FFIV, ACN, WBA, ULTA, T, BK, BF.B, CVX, USB, SCHB,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 121,448 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,251 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 48,083 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 89,589 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,488 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4. The stock is now traded at around $5094.879500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1473.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 131,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 84,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.
