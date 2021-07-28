Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: BNL, ICSH, AFRM, VXUS, BND, VOO, FSK, VXF, KMB, ARVL, VCIT, BIV, TLRY, TLRY, XLU, IPO, OGN, KNBE, ARKK, LQD, PBW, GGN, FOCS, BMO, IBUY, ARKW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Affirm Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 341 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 242,841 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,781 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 289,313 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 25,621 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,091 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 289,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $404.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $35.39.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.