Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys Achieve Life Sciences Inc, Aziyo Biologics Inc, Agrify Corp, Sells Vericel Corp, Progenity Inc, SharpSpring Inc

Wayzata, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Achieve Life Sciences Inc, Aziyo Biologics Inc, Agrify Corp, Aspen Group Inc, Biolase Inc, sells Vericel Corp, Progenity Inc, SharpSpring Inc, Sonim Technologies Inc, Intrusion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 102,642 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 116,430 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 158,300 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 62,450 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 11,105 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 172,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aziyo Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.440600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 154,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Agrify Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 106,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Village Farms International Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 121.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 321,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Biolase Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $0.58 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.581900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,122,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avinger Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.57, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $0.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,366,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Progenity Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.11.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.73.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.87.