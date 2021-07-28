Logo
Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys Achieve Life Sciences Inc, Aziyo Biologics Inc, Agrify Corp, Sells Vericel Corp, Progenity Inc, SharpSpring Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wayzata, MN, based Investment company Perkins Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Achieve Life Sciences Inc, Aziyo Biologics Inc, Agrify Corp, Aspen Group Inc, Biolase Inc, sells Vericel Corp, Progenity Inc, SharpSpring Inc, Sonim Technologies Inc, Intrusion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 102,642 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  2. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 116,430 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 158,300 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  4. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 62,450 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  5. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 11,105 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 172,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aziyo Biologics Inc (AZYO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aziyo Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.440600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 154,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agrify Corp (AGFY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Agrify Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 106,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Village Farms International Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 121.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 321,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biolase Inc (BIOL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Biolase Inc by 88.63%. The purchase prices were between $0.58 and $1.02, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.581900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,122,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avinger Inc (AVGR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avinger Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $0.91 and $1.57, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $0.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,366,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $30.23 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.20%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.932500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Progenity Inc (PROG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Progenity Inc. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.11.

Sold Out: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SharpSpring Inc. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.43 and $0.85, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Sold Out: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intrusion Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $16.63.

Sold Out: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.73.

Sold Out: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (SP4P)

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
