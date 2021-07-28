Independent Investors Inc Buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells

New Purchases: PCT, BCAT, IVV, IJK, JAZZ,

PCT, BCAT, IVV, IJK, JAZZ, Added Positions: GOOGL, CSCO, TFC, KMI,

GOOGL, CSCO, TFC, KMI, Reduced Positions: WAT, MMM, BRK.B, GE, V,

WAT, MMM, BRK.B, GE, V, Sold Out: GWPH,

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PureCycle Technologies Inc, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Independent Investors Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,379,105 shares, 46.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,254 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 79,465 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Waters Corp (WAT) - 37,367 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 42,690 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.899300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.