Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Alliant Energy Corp, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Abbott Laboratories, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 339,149 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 135,554 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.92%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 92,918 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 144,571 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 28,419 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 66,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 84,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 49.70%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC keeps buying
