Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SRLN, PDBC, LNT,
- Added Positions: SPEM, SPLG, SPYG, VO, EBND, VSS, SPIB, VB, SPIP, SPY, GOOGL, USB,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, IWR, IWM, SPDW, ITOT, XEL, ESGU, GWX, DCI, VZ, SPMD,
- Sold Out: EWX, ABT, AGG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 339,149 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 135,554 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.92%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 92,918 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 144,571 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 28,419 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 66,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 84,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $240.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 49.70%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.
