Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sharkey, Howes & Javer (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharkey, Howes & Javer. As of 2021Q2, Sharkey, Howes & Javer owns 70 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sharkey, Howes & Javer's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharkey%2C+howes+%26+javer/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sharkey, Howes & Javer
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 622,681 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,904 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
  3. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 445,031 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.65%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 853,632 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 382,163 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 98,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.085800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 125,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.371500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 282.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 162,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 445,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 382,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.438300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 333,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 126,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 78,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sharkey, Howes & Javer. Also check out:

1. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sharkey, Howes & Javer's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sharkey, Howes & Javer keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider