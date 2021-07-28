Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: IXG, FALN, EUSB, SDG, ESML, LOW, GOOGL, GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharkey, Howes & Javer. As of 2021Q2, Sharkey, Howes & Javer owns 70 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 622,681 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,904 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 445,031 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.65% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 853,632 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 382,163 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 98,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.085800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 125,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.371500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 282.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 162,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 445,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 382,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.438300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 333,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 126,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 78,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.