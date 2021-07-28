Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: IXG, FALN, EUSB, SDG, ESML, LOW, GOOGL, GOOG,
- Added Positions: SCHD, IUSB, EFV, IVV, GOVT, ESGE, IGSB, VLUE, IJR, EFG, IYE, SUSB, IWM, MTUM, IJH, SCHA, MBB, ESGD, QUAL,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IXN, IHI, AGG, USMV, SCHX, MGK, SCHM, SCHG, DSI, BRK.B, SCHF, TMO, IWP, SPY, CSCO, AAPL, AMZN,
- Sold Out: SUSC, XMLV, IWO, BND, DE, IEFA,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 622,681 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,904 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 445,031 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.65%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 853,632 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 382,163 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.946700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 98,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.085800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 125,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.371500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2723.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 282.30%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 162,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 445,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 382,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.438300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 333,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 126,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 78,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
