Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Gold Trust, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, AbbVie Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 525,770 shares, 59.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 413,448 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 84,742 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.73% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 141,689 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 65,203 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.73%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 84,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.