Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ,
- Added Positions: TLT, GLD, VXUS, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: APD, XLE, BSV, XOM, JNJ, FFIN, MSFT,
- Sold Out: IAU, OIH, ABBV, UNH,
For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 525,770 shares, 59.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 413,448 shares, 15.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 84,742 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.73%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 141,689 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 65,203 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.73%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 84,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. Also check out:
1. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Briaud Financial Planning, Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment