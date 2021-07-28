Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: PM,
- Added Positions: MTCH, AAPL, TSCO, TFX, KEYS, AMZN, PODD, TOL, PAYC, RTX, DKNG, HD, JNJ, O,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IJR, ELS, OHI, PDI, PCI, AMGN, XOM, JPST, VO,
- Sold Out: VHT, VOO,
For the details of Riverstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Riverstone Advisors, LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,537 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,598 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,960 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,066 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 63,611 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.
