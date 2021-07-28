Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: PM,

PM, Added Positions: MTCH, AAPL, TSCO, TFX, KEYS, AMZN, PODD, TOL, PAYC, RTX, DKNG, HD, JNJ, O,

MTCH, AAPL, TSCO, TFX, KEYS, AMZN, PODD, TOL, PAYC, RTX, DKNG, HD, JNJ, O, Reduced Positions: SPY, IJR, ELS, OHI, PDI, PCI, AMGN, XOM, JPST, VO,

SPY, IJR, ELS, OHI, PDI, PCI, AMGN, XOM, JPST, VO, Sold Out: VHT, VOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 97,537 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,598 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,960 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,066 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 63,611 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.