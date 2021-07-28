Logo
Igourmet.com, a Leading Online Cheese Destination, Collaborating with Isaac Mizrahi Wine Offering on QVC and QVC.com

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Isaac Mizrahi to Feature Wine and Cheese Pairings Live on QVC’s Gourmet Holiday Show on July 28, 2021

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- igourmet.com, the leading online cheese and specialty food destination and brand of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. ( IVFH), today announced the Company has partnered with Isaac Mizrahi Live! to curate a delicious collection of cheeses to pair with Isaac’s offering of award-winning Vintage Wine Estates wines. The initial cheese and wine pairings will be offered live on QVC’s Gourmet Holiday show on July 28, 2021.

In collaboration with Isaac Mizrahi’s successful wine program featured exclusively on QVC, igourmet.com has selected its favorite cheeses to expertly pair with wines from Vintage Wine Estates that have been curated by Isaac himself. Vintage Wine Estates offers exceptional and award-winning wines from small leading wineries in Napa Valley, Sonoma County and many other top California appellations, making it the perfect partner for igourmet.com’s focus on high quality, craft, and specialty food makers from around the world. Examples of igourmet.com’s expertly curated craft cheeses include offerings from Spain, Italy, and U.S. producers that were chosen to pair exclusively with each unique wine offered by Vintage Wine Estates Isaac Mizrahi Live!

Isaac Mizrahi Live! wine and cheese parings will be available live on air on QVC, and online at QVC.com on July 28, 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Isaac Mizrahi, the epitome of iconic American fashion and cosmopolitan lifestyles,” stated Sam Kelpfish CEO of Innovative Food Holdings. “Across our direct-to-consumer platforms, we are successfully collaborating with well-known partners looking to leverage IVFH’s expertly curated offerings of unique specialty foods, and customized creations and designs, as well as our leading logistics and service capabilities.”

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings (Ticker: IVFH): has built a leading D2C ecommerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs. Wholly owned D2C brands on the platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit WallersteinAndrew M. Berger
Investor RelationsManaging Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755(216) 464-6400
[email protected][email protected]


