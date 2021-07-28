CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

NORTON, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation ( CPSH, Financial) today announced revenues of $5.9 million and an operating profit of $253 thousand for the quarter ended June 26, 2021. This compares with revenues of $5.8 million and an operating profit of $331 thousand for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.



Michael McCormack, President and CEO, said: “The impact of the pandemic on CPS’s business continues to subside. Revenues in the second quarter 2021 showed continuing improvement over revenues in each of the previous 4 quarters. We previously commented that we felt the fourth quarter 2020 was the low point in terms of reduced demand caused by the pandemic. Our 2021 results confirm this to be the case. Revenues in the second quarter 2021 were 20% higher than the first quarter 2021, and in both quarters of 2021 our bookings were significantly above shipments.

Looking at the quarter performance in more detail, on the positive side we are seeing a number of new pre-productions AlSiC orders which have the potential for significant additional growth in the future. We continue to see significant increases in demand for our hermetic packaging products, primarily for aerospace and defense applications, and we are seeing increased interest and quotation activity in our armor product line in addition to the order for the U.S. Navy on which we have commented in the past. We began shipments of our HybridTech™ Armor panels for crew-served weapons stations in the second quarter which had a positive impact on both the top and bottom lines.

As part of the Defense Industrial Base, CPS has been open and operating throughout the pandemic. To date all of our major customers remain open and operational. The pandemic has suppressed demand, particularly for baseplates in the high-speed train market, but most customers are experiencing or at least forecasting improvement in their businesses as more people are vaccinated and government-mandated closures, both foreign and domestic, are lessening. These observations do not mean that CPS will be unaffected by the pandemic going forward, but we continue to see demand increasing rather than declining going forward. We remain very optimistic about our 2021 performance, and the future long-term growth opportunities across all lines of business into Fiscal Year 2022.

Beyond Fiscal Year 2022, we are cautiously optimistic that our collective growth initiatives, specifically in longer-term new product development investments, will expand the current product line pipelines both in terms of revenues and earnings. In addition, we will make additional measured investments to increase the capacity of our current high volume manufacturing capacity.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2021 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Revenues: Product sales $5,862,183 $5,758,015 $10,727,890 $12,269,586 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Total revenues 5,862,183 5,758,015 10,727,890 12,269,586 Cost of product sales 4,510,600 4,574,686 8,432,168 9,536,047 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Gross Margin 1,351,583 1,183,329 2,295,722 2,733,539 Selling, general, and administrative expense 1,098,616 852,773 2,007,087 1,781,362 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Income from operations 252,967 330,556 288,635 952,176 Interest income (expense), net (13,769) (31,325) (18,079) (51,291) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Net income before income tax 239,198 299,231 270,556 900,885 Income tax provision -- -- 456 -- ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Net income $239,198 $299,231 $270,100 $900,885 ========= ========= ========= ========= Net income per basic common share $0.02 $0.02 $0.02 $0.07 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 ASSETS ------------- ------------- Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,015,760 $ 195,203 Accounts receivable-trade, net 4,432,310 2,914,800 Inventories, net 3,989,435 3,709,471 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 273,523 71,506 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 11,711,028 6,890,980 ------------- ------------- Net property and equipment 1,172,862 1,287,947 Right-of-use lease asset 638,000 25,000 Deferred taxes, net 117,000 117,000 ------------- ------------- Total Assets $ 13,638,890 $ 8,320,927 ========= ========= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Note payable, current portion $ 59,438 $ 58,134 Accounts payable 1,522,336 909,291 Accrued expenses 997,755 804,091 Deferred revenue 400,874 12,177 Lease liability, current portion 151,000 25,000 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 3,131,403 1,808,693 ------------- ------------- Note payable less current portion 124,566 154,570 Long term lease liability 487,000 -- ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 3,742,969 1,963,263 Total stockholders’ equity 9,895,921 6,357,664 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,638,890 $8,320,927 ========== ==========