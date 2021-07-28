EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® Brings a Broad Group of Public and Private Energy Companies, Energy Analysts, Industry Leaders and Investors to Denver, August 15-18, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® Brings a Broad Group of Public and Private Energy Companies, Energy Analysts, Industry Leaders and Investors to Denver, August 15-18, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Registration is Open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 28, 2021

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for The Oil & Gas Conference® which will take place Aug. 15-18, 2021, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel.

The event is EnerCom's 26th annual Denver investment conference. At this year's conference, C-level leadership of leading energy companies will present their plans for drilling and completing wells, discuss well results and capital efficiency, and estimate capital expenditures and production for the balance of 2021 and into 2022. The current daily schedule of presenters is posted on the conference website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). EnerCom is adding to the line-up daily.

"We are excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again in Denver this August," said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. "This year's event will mark our 26th anniversary and will play host to management teams and capital partners from around the globe, all engaged in the important discussion surrounding the future of the energy sector."

Presenting companies represent oil and gas operations in all of North America's shale basins, Latin America's conventional oil plays, the Gulf of Mexico and other international oil and gas plays. The EnerCom conference is a convenient way for portfolio managers and analysts to see approximately 80+ oil and gas companies together at a single venue where informal networking and one-on-one access to company management is part of the conference experience.

A sample of the 80+ companies that are scheduled to present Aug. 15-18, 2021 include:

  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Northern is the largest publicly traded non-operated exploration and production company.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) - W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 42 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 709,000 gross acres, including approximately 500,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 209,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE American: GTE) (TSX:GTE, Financial) (LSE:GTE, Financial)- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) - Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) - HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

Online Registration is Open for EnerCom's 26TH Annual The Oil & Gas Conference®: Buyside investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event through the conference website registration page.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

Conference Sponsors: Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Moss Adams LLP, Enverus, Bloomberg, CAC Specialty, Haynes and Boone, LLP, SMBC, Rystad Energy, MUFG, PNC, Preng & Associates, Great Western, Wells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.

Conference Details: EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in-person and webcast.

Conference Dates: August 15 - 18, 2021

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. Click here to book your hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2021 edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private energy companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. EnerCom regularly arranges and manages more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests around the Denver event.

EnerCom History: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

favicon.png?sn=LA57930&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enercoms-the-oil--gas-conference-brings-a-broad-group-of-public-and-private-energy-companies-energy-analysts-industry-leaders-and-investors-to-denver-august-15-18-2021-301343588.html

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA57930&Transmission_Id=202107281545PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA57930&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment