Wheels Up Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Wheels_Up_Primary_Brand_Logo.jpg

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://investors.wheelsup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. Alternately, the call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (Toll Free) or 44-208-0682-558 (Toll/International) using the access code 077326.

An online replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 26, 2021. The replay can be accessed by clicking here using the access code 028583.

About Wheels Up
Wheels Up, a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

Contacts

Investors:
[email protected]

Media:
Josh Vlasto
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC57463&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-announces-date-of-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301343381.html

SOURCE Wheels Up

