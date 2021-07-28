Logo
Alamo Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEGUIN, Texas, July 28, 2021

SEGUIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 866-248-8441 (domestic) or 323-289-6576 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (internationally), passcode 5523668.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations") on Thursday, August 5, 2021, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,075 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2021. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, inflation, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

favicon.png?sn=NY57548&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alamo-group-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301343513.html

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

