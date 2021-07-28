BancorpSouth Bank Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; Declares Preferred Dividend

PR Newswire

TUPELO, Miss., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, which represents an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 5.3 percent, compared to its most recent dividend paid on July 1, 2021. The common stock dividend is payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2021.

BancorpSouth earlier reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income available to common shareholders was $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – was $90.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

