BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed against BlueCity Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the

Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").

If you have incurred losses in the ADRs of pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity's July

8, 2020 IPO, you may, no later than September 17, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the ADRs of BlueCity Holdings Limited.

The filed complaint alleges that the Company's offering documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Specifically, the offering documents were false or misleading and/or failed to disclose that:

defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects;

the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs;

as result of the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and

as a result, the offering documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On December 2, 2020, BlueCity issued a press release announcing financial and operating results for the third quarter and fiscal year 2020. The press release reported, among other results, that the Company's cost of revenues had increased 41.4% year-over-year, selling and marketing expenses had increased

86.3% year-over-year, technology and development expenses had increased 49.5% year-over-year, and general and administrative expenses had increased 4,349% year-over-year.

On this news, BlueCity's ADR price fell $3.30 per ADR, or 22.84%, to close at $11.15 per ADR on December 2, 2020.

Then on March 23, 2021, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million.

On this news, BlueCity's ADR price fell $3.25 per ADR, or 26.71%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.92 per ADR on March 24, 2021.

