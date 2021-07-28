Logo
ePlus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2021

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that on August 4, 2021, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ePlus_Logo.jpg

Date:

August 4, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

Link (1)

Live Call:

(833) 714-0957 (toll-free/domestic)


(778) 560-2893 (international)

Replay:

(800) 585-8367 (toll-free/domestic) or


(416) 621-4642 (international)

Passcode:

3959877 (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 11, 2021.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301343487.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH55934&Transmission_Id=202107281630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH55934&DateId=20210728
