Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. appoints Joseph DiBartolomeo as Director for The Port of West Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: MPIR) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Trimodal Terminal, LLC. DBA Port of West Virginia, has hired Joseph DiBartolomeo (Brig. Gen. ret.,) to the post of Port Director. Most recently the City Manager of Weirton, West Virginia, Mr. DiBartolomeo brings to the Port of West Virginia an accomplished thirty-six-year Marine Corps. and U.S. Army service record, as well as a lengthy and similarly accomplished career in both the private and public sectors.

Empire's West Virginia Business Development Bond Funding, and its designation as DBA Port of West Virginia has accelerated the process of expansion and modernization to its dock and wharf facilities in West Virginia, and the need for a strong management presence on the site. According to Frank Rosso, the CEO of Empire Diversified: "Joe's unique and widely diversified experience make him particularly suited to oversee the Port development, and the continuation of our business plan."

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. is a full-service company offering logistic and service solutions to the dynamic changing needs of the energy industry. The Company's goal, based on years of demonstrable experience, is to develop a network of logistics and storage facilities to promote international sales of petrochemicals and other materials.

Statements contained in this communication that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding the closing and timing of the bond issuances and receipt of any proceeds therefrom, the expansion and modernization of facilities, and the continuation of our business plan, are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected, or described pursuant to similar expressions.

www.EmpireDiversifiedEnergy.com

favicon.png?sn=FL58043&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-diversified-energy-inc-appoints-joseph-dibartolomeo-as-director-for-the-port-of-west-virginia-301343668.html

SOURCE Empire Diversified Energy Inc.

