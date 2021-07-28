Weber Shandwick & United Minds Release Playbook for Navigating Return to Office as Next Phase of Pandemic Yields New Complexities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weber Shandwick & United Minds Release Playbook for Navigating Return to Office as Next Phase of Pandemic Yields New Complexities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second Plan Vx Playbook Edition Offers Strategies for Transitioning to New Workplace Processes & Models, Provides Guidance on the Ongoing Role of Business in the Vaccination Effort

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a recent spike of COVID-19 diagnoses, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates, business leaders are cautiously moving to implement return to workplace plans for employees who worked remotely throughout the pandemic. To help companies navigate emerging complexities around this next phase of the pandemic, Weber Shandwick and United Minds has published a playbook with best practices and resources for organizations of any size. Plan Vx – A Playbook for the Business Response to COVID-19 Vaccinations, Edition II: Return to Office addresses the continuing efforts to protect employees through COVID-19 vaccinations and shares key considerations for employers in supporting a safe and effective return to the workplace. It follows the March 2021 edition focused on the important role the private sector can play in advocating for vaccinations.

"As companies begin to bring employees back to the office amidst the rise of a new variant, they will encounter varying levels of comfort, attitudes and understanding around new policies and procedures – and in many cases a company culture in the midst of significant transformation," said Kate Bullinger, CEO, United Minds. "While returning to in-person work can inspire excitement and hope, it can also be a source of anxiety and confusion for staff and customers as the status of the pandemic continues to evolve, and as they adjust to a new 'normal' – making consistency and transparency around planned changes ever more important."

The Plan Vx Edition II playbook includes a synthesis of ongoing vaccine efforts and drivers of vaccine hesitancy, guidance for reducing anxiety around returning to in-person work, examples of work models companies are testing as they return, and considerations for evolving the employee experience to meet new employee expectations.

"Even as Americans broadly return to normalcy, virus variants and low vaccination rates in some parts of the U.S. present continued challenges for businesses to consider as they shift back to the workplace," said Pam Jenkins, president, Global Public Affairs and head of practice and sector integration for North America, Weber Shandwick. "Transparent, timely communications – informed by the latest public health guidance – will be paramount in getting employees back to offices safely and successfully."

For more information and to download the playbook, visit: https://www.webershandwick.com/vaccines/

About Weber Shandwick
Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

About United Minds
United Minds is a management consultancy that specializes in transformation. Leveraging a deep bench of specialists, the company helps organizations deliver positive, lasting change by combining data-fueled strategy and creative communications solutions, engaging stakeholders in every part of the process. For more information, visit www.unitedmindsglobal.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum
Company: Weber Shandwick
Phone: 212-546-7815
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY57987&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weber-shandwick--united-minds-release-playbook-for-navigating-return-to-office-as-next-phase-of-pandemic-yields-new-complexities-301343673.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY57987&Transmission_Id=202107281644PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY57987&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment