Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.11 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 26, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2021.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

