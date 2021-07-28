Logo
Azul Cargo now delivers to more than one thousand cities in all 26 Brazilian states within 48h

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

With the largest most efficient air-cargo network, Azul Cargo continues to transform logistics in Brazil

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, July 28, 2021

SAO PAULO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Cargo, the logistics business of the largest airline in Brazil in terms of daily departures and cities served, announces today an important milestone with door-to-door deliveries to more than 1,000 cities within 48hrs. In total Azul Cargo now serves 4,200 cities and communities all across the country with its wide array of products including same-day deliveries. The combination of Azul's domestic passenger network together with the most flexible fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft, Azul Cargo is able provide unmatched fast, reliable and unique end-to-end pickup and delivery logistics services.

"When Azul was launched 12 years ago, our mission was to increase the size of the passenger market. In logistics our philosophy is the same. More than ever we see customers in industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, retail and manufacturing shifting to air-logistics as their baseline solution and Azul Cargo is in the best position to provide this high-quality logistics solution," says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO. "We are excited by the growth we have seen and even more excited about the future opportunities as Azul Cargo truly transforms logistics in Brazil."

Azul Cargo provides a complete range of logistics solutions such as: Azul Cargo 2 hour, Azul Cargo Tomorrow, Azul Cargo E-Commerce and Azul Cargo Standard. Together these solutions can completely cater to the logistics needs of any customer, from the largest e-commerce to the local manufacturer.

favicon.png?sn=SP58139&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azul-cargo-now-delivers-to-more-than-one-thousand-cities-in-all-26-brazilian-states-within-48h-301343681.html

SOURCE Azul Linhas Aéreas

