Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

New Purchases: SPHQ, FIDU, ESGV, TIP, PEJ, ACM, AMC, IUSV, SUSA, BHF, PSFE, OGN, VXF, XLB, XLE,

FTCS, RPV, DGRO, IYM, HD, IJS, IVE, IVV, DIS, IWY, VONG, VCR, SOXX, XLY, VBK, ORCL, PGX, FIW, CIBR, IWM, FEMS, QLD, IXN, MINT, FAN, GOOGL, VOO, AGG, VIS, SRLN, QCLN, VGT, IUSG, VCSH, LHX, VDC, PJP, AAPL, V, FAD, JKG, IXG, AMZN, RDVY, IWF, MA, GOOG, JKH, BLOK, FTA, UNH, GNRC, BABA, VFH, SQ, TAN, CRWD, SCHD, PENN, FXO, SMG, IYF, ESGU, LQD, JKL, PLUG, MRNA, XLF, ZNOG, NFLX, CMCSA, XOM, LUV, FDN, QQQ, Reduced Positions: MGK, PSK, VPU, FTSM, APO, FMB, PG, EVT, FPE, BSV, IWO, TDOC, RTX, SJNK, FBT, PEG, PBW, ARKK, QLTA, VZ, MCR, CVX, EXG, AEE, FB, TTD, FTC, HYS, SO, RPM, MRK, USMV, EA, XBI, AZN, PSI, QTEC, SPY, SRVR, T, IJH, XLU, FMCC, AFL, FXH, CRM, AWK, DTN, FTSL, FVD, ABBV, USB, FIXD, VTRS, NEE, STIP, ENB, VHT, VOT, C, VYM, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 79,892 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 102,313 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 61,040 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 16,263 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,951 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 705.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 284.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 56,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 238.07%. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 198.70%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $325.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.29%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $19.04 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $19.78.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 42.11%. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 18,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 11,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.8%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 1,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 7,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced to a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC still held 15,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.