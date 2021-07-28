Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Hexcel Corp, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: GOOGL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, SCHV, VBK, BSCM, VOE, SCHD, SCHG, VOT, QQQ, KO, MSFT, TSLA, BRK.B, ABBV, PFE, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, SCHM, HXL, SCHA, BSCL, SCHX, XOM, HD, MRK,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 193,751 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 132,337 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 112,270 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 180,880 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 38,127 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 122.83%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.
