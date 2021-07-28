Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys KAR Auction Services Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells , ON Semiconductor Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: IFF,
- Added Positions: KAR, EDU, ESGC,
- Reduced Positions: ON, CMO, ANF, TSM, MSM, LXFR, LIVN, CNO, CRD.A, NVST, ITT, HAIN, NPO, CHX, AYI, CBZ, NOVT, AXS, KFY, ATRO, FARO, CRD.B, LINC,
- Sold Out: CCX, BABA, CPA, AIZ, VNET, ARCE, DADA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Paradice Investment Management LLC
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 1,399,258 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) - 2,690,823 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 4,497,748 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 4,380,932 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 2,385,378 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
Paradice Investment Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $148.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 68,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 1810.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 4,045,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Paradice Investment Management LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,277,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CCX)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Paradice Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.36 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $28.43.
