Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Southern Co, Sells , Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Xcel Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Southern Co, Spotify Technology SA, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells , Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Twilio Inc, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,952 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,454 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,839 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,626 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,204 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Nicollet Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.