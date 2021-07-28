Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: REPX, APO, VIAC, RTX, ESTC, QQQ, EQBK, OKE, DFAC, MOS, BAR, NVDA, TRGP, STWD, QQQJ, VOO, XLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Riley Exploration Permian Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Merck Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Altria Group Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 268,222 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,669 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 1,808,698 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) - 309,259 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,342 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 309,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 57,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 70,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 34,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $148.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 17,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 806.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 46,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 183,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 353.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $54.05.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.