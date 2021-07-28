JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Cigna Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Cigna Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 886 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,332 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 433,192 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 237,395 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 165,913 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 118,284 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 71,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The purchase prices were between $558.11 and $690.84, with an estimated average price of $623.23. The stock is now traded at around $740.986900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 2562.75%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $246.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.