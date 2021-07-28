Logo
JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Cigna Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Cigna Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 886 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,332 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 433,192 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 237,395 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 165,913 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 118,284 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 71,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The purchase prices were between $558.11 and $690.84, with an estimated average price of $623.23. The stock is now traded at around $740.986900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 2562.75%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 82.25%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $246.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (CHT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying
