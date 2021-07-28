Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vontier Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

New Purchases: FISV, COST,

FISV, COST, Added Positions: VCSH, SCHP, HD, MKC,

VCSH, SCHP, HD, MKC, Reduced Positions: FTV, ZBH, RTX, AAPL, NKE, T, ABT, VGT, MSFT, IWM, CL, IJH, EFA, VO, WFC, OTIS, AAXJ, SPY, CVX, EEM, INTC, XOM, WMT, MCD,

FTV, ZBH, RTX, AAPL, NKE, T, ABT, VGT, MSFT, IWM, CL, IJH, EFA, VO, WFC, OTIS, AAXJ, SPY, CVX, EEM, INTC, XOM, WMT, MCD, Sold Out: VNT, BEN,

Colorado Springs, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vontier Corp, Franklin Resources Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsay%2C+stattman%2C+vela+%26+price%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,199 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,793 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,975 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,096 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,368 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 48,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $422.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 137,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 342.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Ramsay, Stattman, Vela & Price, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.