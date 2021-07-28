SP Asset Management Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: ICSH, JPST, ABNB, OGN, PSCH, ICF, VGT, VCR, PTH, GSBD, IVW, PAR, TWTR, MRNA,
- Added Positions: PFF, EMQQ, IGSB, IGV, IXN, QCOM, NVDA, XLV, VOO, XLE, ABBV, UNH, VUG, UWM, VWO, SPY, VO, QCLN, PM, ARKG, AMZN, IBN, VXF, VDC, HD, MRK, XOM, IBB, DVN, MMM, TSLA, SBRA, NOW, ARKK, PLTR,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, VTEB, NFLX, MO, VZ, XLF,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 684,850 shares, 27.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 1,498,032 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,703 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 68,868 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,881 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
SP Asset Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 1,498,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
SP Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
SP Asset Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
SP Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
SP Asset Management initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $176.44 and $198.17, with an estimated average price of $186.71. The stock is now traded at around $190.979300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
SP Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $318.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1309.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 529,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 1395.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 131,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 272,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 494.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
SP Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.
