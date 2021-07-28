Logo
SP Asset Management Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SP Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SP Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, SP Asset Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SP Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sp+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SP Asset Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 684,850 shares, 27.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 1,498,032 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,703 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 68,868 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,881 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.32%. The holding were 1,498,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $176.44 and $198.17, with an estimated average price of $186.71. The stock is now traded at around $190.979300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

SP Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $318.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1309.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 529,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 1395.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 131,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 272,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 494.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

SP Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SP Asset Management. Also check out:

