Kestra Advisory Services, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Shopify Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells , iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC owns 1724 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,194,521 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 553,383 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 605,610 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,550 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 536,879 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,345,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 370,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 177,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 148,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 260.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,321,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 297,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 803.21%. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 277,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 303,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 241.86%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 118,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 600,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.