Courage Miller Partners, LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, , Sells Towne Bank, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Courage Miller Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Towne Bank, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Miller Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Courage Miller Partners, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Courage Miller Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courage+miller+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Courage Miller Partners, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 380,396 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 539,307 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 357,262 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 277,262 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 138,262 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 493.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 42,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in by 195.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 490.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 80,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 193.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 394.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Towne Bank (TOWN)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Towne Bank. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $31.35.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Courage Miller Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Courage Miller Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Courage Miller Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Courage Miller Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Courage Miller Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Courage Miller Partners, LLC keeps buying
