Courage Miller Partners, LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, , Sells Towne Bank, Boeing Co

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Towne Bank, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Miller Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Courage Miller Partners, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Courage Miller Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courage+miller+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 380,396 shares, 17.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 539,307 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 357,262 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 277,262 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 138,262 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 94 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 493.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 42,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in by 195.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 490.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 80,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 193.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 394.10%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Towne Bank. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $31.35.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.