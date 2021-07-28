Logo
Bray Capital Advisors Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Li Auto Inc, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bray Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Shift4 Payments Inc, Li Auto Inc, Boeing Co, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bray Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Bray Capital Advisors owns 256 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bray Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bray+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bray Capital Advisors
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 440,678 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,760 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,633 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,784 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 35,517 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 29,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $334.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 100,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 166,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 554.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07.

Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bray Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. Bray Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bray Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bray Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bray Capital Advisors keeps buying
