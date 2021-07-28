Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ET

New Purchases: FNDE, KLIC, KLAC, CRWD, NOW, CARR, VGT, CL, COP, JCI, NOC, PLTR,

FNDE, KLIC, KLAC, CRWD, NOW, CARR, VGT, CL, COP, JCI, NOC, PLTR, Added Positions: SGOL, AVGO, NEE, SCHV, AMZN, SCHF, HD, VZ, HACK, XBI, UPS, GLD, PFE, BABA, TIPX, BMY, CVX, FIXD, BX, STZ, VO, TOTL, CTT, GOOG, FISV, MDLZ, FXI, CWI, BA, SCHE, GPN, IBM, ALL, PEG, QCOM, GE, VBR, AMT, SCHP, GS, SCHB, PGX, C, LMT, SBUX,

SGOL, AVGO, NEE, SCHV, AMZN, SCHF, HD, VZ, HACK, XBI, UPS, GLD, PFE, BABA, TIPX, BMY, CVX, FIXD, BX, STZ, VO, TOTL, CTT, GOOG, FISV, MDLZ, FXI, CWI, BA, SCHE, GPN, IBM, ALL, PEG, QCOM, GE, VBR, AMT, SCHP, GS, SCHB, PGX, C, LMT, SBUX, Reduced Positions: SCHG, INTC, GOOGL, T, ASHR, VOOG, VOO, PWR, LLY, LOW, MSFT, VUG, PM, DIS, BSV, MCD, VNQ, XOM, BAC, SCHX, IVW, VDC, TGT, VRTX, RTX, JPM, LHX, DHR, BDX, AMGN, DOW, FNDX, TJX, LQD, RSP, SWKS, HPQ,

SCHG, INTC, GOOGL, T, ASHR, VOOG, VOO, PWR, LLY, LOW, MSFT, VUG, PM, DIS, BSV, MCD, VNQ, XOM, BAC, SCHX, IVW, VDC, TGT, VRTX, RTX, JPM, LHX, DHR, BDX, AMGN, DOW, FNDX, TJX, LQD, RSP, SWKS, HPQ, Sold Out: FPE, VCSH, AMD, CTVA, OR, ET, OVID, CLSD, HSTO, AHT, AZRX,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Corteva Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 170,899 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 229,655 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,224 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 67,369 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 562,652 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.76%

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $315.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $410.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $583.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 562,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $477.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $226.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.02 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.